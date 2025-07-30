Dying Wish to release new album, share “I'll Know You're Not Around” video

Dying Wish have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Flesh Stays Together and will be out on September 26 via SharpTone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’ll Know You’re Not Around” which was co-directed by Eric Richter and guitarist Pedro Carrillo. Dying Wish released their album Symptoms of Survival in 2023. The band will be touring the US starting in September and will be touring Europe starting in October. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.