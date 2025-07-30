Dying Wish to release new album, share “I'll Know You're Not Around” video

Dying Wish have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Flesh Stays Together and will be out on September 26 via SharpTone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’ll Know You’re Not Around” which was co-directed by Eric Richter and guitarist Pedro Carrillo. Dying Wish released their album Symptoms of Survival in 2023. The band will be touring the US starting in September and will be touring Europe starting in October. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Flesh Stays Together Tracklist
I Don’t Belong Anywhere
A Curse Upon Iron
I’ll Know You’re Not Around
Revenge In Carnage
Nothing Like You
Surrender Everything
Empty The Chamber
Moments I Regret
Heaven Departs
Flesh Stays Together
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 12
|Bogart’s
|Cincinnati, OH
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 14
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe
|Grand Rapids, MI
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 15
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 21
|Louder Than Life
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 22
|Cain's Ballroom
|Tulsa, OK
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 23
|Uptown Theater
|Kansas City, MO
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 25
|Revel Entertainment Center
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 27
|House of Blues Anaheim
|Anaheim, CA
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 28
|The Majestic Ventura Theater
|Ventura, CA
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Sep 30
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Oct 02
|House of Blues Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Oct 04
|Aftershock Festival
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 06
|House of Blues
|Dallas, Dallas, TX
|w/Poppy and MSPAINT
|Oct 27
|Le Bikini
|Toulouse, FR
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Oct 28
|Élysée-Montmartre
|Paris, FR
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Oct 30
|Backstage Werk
|Munich, DE
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Oct 31
|Felsenkeller
|Leipzig, DE
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Nov 01
|Huxleys Neue Welt
|Berlin, DE
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Nov 02
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Nov 04
|013 Poppodium
|Tilburg, NL
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Nov 05
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Nov 06
|Vooruit
|Ghent, BE
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Nov 08
|O2 Victoria Warehouse
|Manchester, UK
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
|Nov 09
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, UK
|w/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME