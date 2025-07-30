Dying Wish to release new album, share “I'll Know You're Not Around” video

Dying Wish
by

Dying Wish have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Flesh Stays Together and will be out on September 26 via SharpTone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’ll Know You’re Not Around” which was co-directed by Eric Richter and guitarist Pedro Carrillo. Dying Wish released their album Symptoms of Survival in 2023. The band will be touring the US starting in September and will be touring Europe starting in October. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Flesh Stays Together Tracklist

I Don’t Belong Anywhere

A Curse Upon Iron

I’ll Know You’re Not Around

Revenge In Carnage

Nothing Like You

Surrender Everything

Empty The Chamber

Moments I Regret

Heaven Departs

Flesh Stays Together

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 12Bogart’sCincinnati, OHw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 14GLC Live at 20 MonroeGrand Rapids, MIw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 15Egyptian Room at Old National CentreIndianapolis, INw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 21Louder Than LifeLouisville, KY
Sep 22Cain's BallroomTulsa, OKw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 23Uptown TheaterKansas City, MOw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 25Revel Entertainment CenterAlbuquerque, NMw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 27House of Blues AnaheimAnaheim, CAw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 28The Majestic Ventura TheaterVentura, CAw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Sep 30The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CAw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Oct 02House of Blues Las VegasLas Vegas, NVw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Oct 04Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA
Oct 06House of BluesDallas, Dallas, TXw/Poppy and MSPAINT
Oct 27Le BikiniToulouse, FRw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Oct 28Élysée-MontmartreParis, FRw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Oct 30Backstage WerkMunich, DEw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Oct 31FelsenkellerLeipzig, DEw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Nov 01Huxleys Neue WeltBerlin, DEw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Nov 02GruenspanHamburg, DEw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Nov 04013 PoppodiumTilburg, NLw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Nov 05Live Music HallCologne, DEw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Nov 06VooruitGhent, BEw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Nov 08O2 Victoria WarehouseManchester, UKw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
Nov 09O2 Academy BrixtonLondon, UKw/Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME