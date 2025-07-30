We are thrilled to bring you the full album premiere for East Coast hardcore punks Not Gorgeous debut LP, We Are. The band consisting of life long friends who has been playing fast punk/hardcore in separate projects for over 2 decades has now come together to produce their debut album. The album was recorded in Summer and Fall of 2024 at Backroom Studios by Scot Moriarty and mastered by Bill Henderson at Azimuth.

Today, we have the full album here for streaming a few days ahead of their August 1st release, see below. The band partnered with Bitter Melody Records, Tor Johnson Records, and Blind Rage Records on a limited edition vinyl pressing, available starting on August 1st through the band's bandcamp page and though the record labels.

The band will be celebrating the release in Staten Island, NY on release day with Thiev, Sundiver, and Hit By A Pitch at Mother Pugs Saloon and heading to Doylestown, PA the next day to play with Crossed Keys. See below for all the details.