End It have released a video for their new song “Optical Delusions”. The video pays tribute to MTV Celebrity Deathmatch and was directed by Noah and Zooboy, who also did the claymation. The song is off their upcoming debut album Wrong Side Of Heaven which will be out on August 29 via Flatspot Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for this fall. These shows will start on September 20 in Covington, Kentucky and will wrap up on October 26 in Baltimore, Maryland. End It released their Audiotree Live Session in 2023 and released their EP Unpleasant Living in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|9/20
|Covington, KY
|Madison Live
|w/ Ends Of Sanity
|9/22
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|w/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind
|9/23
|Durham, NC
|Local 506
|w/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind
|9/24
|Asheville, NC
|Sly Grog Lounge
|w/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind
|9/26
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
|w/ Blink-182
|9/27
|Kansas City, MO
|T Mobile Center
|w/ Blink-182
|9/29
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|w/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone
|9/30
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|w/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone
|10/1
|Austin, TX
|29th St Ballroom
|w/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone
|10/3
|Mesa, AZ
|The Underground
|w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade
|10/4
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole
|w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade
|10/5
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Clique
|10/6
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Clique
|10/7
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck of the Woods
|w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
|10/9
|Portland, OR
|High Limit Room
|w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
|10/10
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
|10/12
|Boise, ID
|The Shrine Basement
|w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
|10/13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
|10/14
|Denver, CO
|Hi-Dive
|w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
|10/16
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own
|10/17
|Iowa City, IA
|Gabes
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own
|10/18
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own
|10/19
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen Printing
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own
|10/20
|Toronto, ON
|Hard Luck
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own
|10/22
|Portland, ME
|PHOME
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke
|10/23
|Boston, MA
|Middle East Downstairs
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke
|10/24
|Lakewood, NJ
|Maggies Bar & Grill
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke
|10/26
|Baltimore, MD
|Soundstage
|w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke