End It have released a video for their new song “Optical Delusions”. The video pays tribute to MTV Celebrity Deathmatch and was directed by Noah and Zooboy, who also did the claymation. The song is off their upcoming debut album Wrong Side Of Heaven which will be out on August 29 via Flatspot Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for this fall. These shows will start on September 20 in Covington, Kentucky and will wrap up on October 26 in Baltimore, Maryland. End It released their Audiotree Live Session in 2023 and released their EP Unpleasant Living in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.