End It release “Optical Delusions” video, announce North American tour

End It
by Videos

End It have released a video for their new song “Optical Delusions”. The video pays tribute to MTV Celebrity Deathmatch and was directed by Noah and Zooboy, who also did the claymation. The song is off their upcoming debut album Wrong Side Of Heaven which will be out on August 29 via Flatspot Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for this fall. These shows will start on September 20 in Covington, Kentucky and will wrap up on October 26 in Baltimore, Maryland. End It released their Audiotree Live Session in 2023 and released their EP Unpleasant Living in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
9/20Covington, KYMadison Livew/ Ends Of Sanity
9/22Richmond, VACanal Clubw/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind
9/23Durham, NCLocal 506w/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind
9/24Asheville, NCSly Grog Loungew/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind
9/26St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheaterw/ Blink-182
9/27Kansas City, MOT Mobile Centerw/ Blink-182
9/29Denton, TXRubber Glovesw/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone
9/30San Antonio, TXPaper Tigerw/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone
10/1Austin, TX29th St Ballroomw/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone
10/3Mesa, AZThe Undergroundw/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade
10/4Tucson, AZ191 Toolew/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade
10/5Los Angeles, CA1720w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Clique
10/6Anaheim, CAChain Reaction w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Clique
10/7San Francisco, CANeck of the Woodsw/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
10/9Portland, ORHigh Limit Roomw/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
10/10Seattle, WAVera Projectw/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
10/12Boise, IDThe Shrine Basementw/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
10/13Salt Lake City, UTKilby Courtw/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
10/14Denver, COHi-Divew/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right
10/16Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcadew/ Clique, Hold My Own
10/17Iowa City, IAGabesw/ Clique, Hold My Own
10/18Chicago, ILSubterraneanw/ Clique, Hold My Own
10/19Detroit, MIEdgemen Printingw/ Clique, Hold My Own
10/20Toronto, ONHard Luckw/ Clique, Hold My Own
10/22Portland, MEPHOMEw/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke
10/23Boston, MAMiddle East Downstairsw/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke
10/24Lakewood, NJMaggies Bar & Grillw/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke
10/26Baltimore, MDSoundstagew/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke