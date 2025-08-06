Flying Raccoon Suit have released a video for their new song “Mothership”. The video was created by Jeff Van Gerwin. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via Bad Time Records. Flying Raccoon Suit will be touring the US with Catbite in September and released their album Moonflower in 2023. Check out the video below.
