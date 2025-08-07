Hot Mulligan have released a video for their new song “Island In The Sun” which features Cory Castro of Free Throw. The video was directed by Michael Herrick and was edited by Lars Juveland. The song is off their upcoming album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still which will be out on August 22 via Wax Bodega. Hot Mulligan will be touring North America starting in October and released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the video below.