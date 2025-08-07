Hot Mulligan have released a video for their new song “Island In The Sun” which features Cory Castro of Free Throw. The video was directed by Michael Herrick and was edited by Lars Juveland. The song is off their upcoming album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still which will be out on August 22 via Wax Bodega. Hot Mulligan will be touring North America starting in October and released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: Dying Wish / Static Dress / Gouge Away / Orthodox / Boltcutter (US)
Next StoryTours: Listen to the new song by Soraia!
Hot Mulligan: "Island In The Sun" (ft. Cory Castro of Free Throw)
Hot Mulligan / Drug Church / Arm's Length / Anxious (US and Ontario)
Hot Mulligan to release new album, share "And A Big Load" video
Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, AFI, Sincere Engineer, more to play Four Chord Music Fest 2025
Streetlight Manifesto, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Scowl, more added to Slam Dunk Festival 2025
Hot Mulligan: "Fly Move (The Whole Time)"
Sincere Engineer releases remixed version of "Corn Dog Sonnet No. 7"
Alkaline Trio, Hit The Lights, Neck Deep, more to play Slam Dunk 2025
No Sleep Records to shut down
Hot Mulligan: “End Eric Sparrow and the Life of Him”