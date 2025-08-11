My Chemical Romance have announced two UK Long Live The Black Parade shows. The shows will take place on July 10, 2026 ad July 11, 2026 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. My Chemical Romance are currently on the North American leg of their ’Long Live the Black Parade' tour and they received the Key to the City of Belleville, New Jersey during their August 9 show in East Rutherford. They will be touring South America and South East Asia in 2026. Check out the dates below.