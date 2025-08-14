Agriculture have released a lyric video for their new song “The Weight”. The video is made up of footage from their May 31, 2025 show at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. The Super 8 footage was shot by Lauren Melton and the video was created by Jimmy Whispers. The song is off their upcoming album The Spiritual Sound which will be out on October 3 via The Flenser. Agriculture will be touring the UK and Europe in September, will be touring the US with Boris in the fall, and will be touring the US and BC starting in November. They released their album Living Is Easy in 2024. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 03
|Bristol, UK
|The Exchange
|Sep 04
|Brighton, UK
|Dust
|Sep 05
|London, UK
|Oslo
|Sep 06
|Manchester, UK
|White Hotel
|Sep 07
|Newcastle, UK
|The Cluny 2
|Sep 09
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club
|Sep 11
|Dublin, IE
|Workman's Club
|Sep 12
|Cork, IE
|Nudes
|Sep 13
|Belfast, NIR
|Voodoo
|Sep 14
|Glasgow, SC
|CORE. Festival
|Sep 16
|Paris, FR
|Point Ephemere
|Sep 17
|Kortrijk, BE
|Wilde Westen
|Sep 18
|Haarlem, NL
|Patronaat
|Oct 08
|Brooklyn, NY
|Union Pool (Record Release Show)
|Oct 27
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger (w/Boris)
|Oct 28
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk (w/Boris)
|Oct 30
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade (w/Boris)
|Oct 31
|Saxapahaw, NC
|Haw River Ballroom (w/Boris)
|Nov 01
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore (w/Boris)
|Nov 02
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer (w/Boris)
|Nov 04
|Louisville, KY
|Zanzabar
|Nov 06
|Oklahoma City, OK
|89th Street
|Nov 08
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|Nov 09
|Phoenix, AZ
|Valley Bar
|Nov 11
|Denver, CO
|Hi-Dive
|Nov 13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The State Room
|Nov 14
|Boise, ID
|Neurolux
|Nov 16
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou’s
|Nov 18
|Vancouver, BC
|Fox Cabaret
|Nov 19
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|Nov 21
|Sacramento, CA
|Cafe Colonial
|Nov 22
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel
|Dec 04
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|Dec 05
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room