Agriculture have released a lyric video for their new song “The Weight”. The video is made up of footage from their May 31, 2025 show at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. The Super 8 footage was shot by Lauren Melton and the video was created by Jimmy Whispers. The song is off their upcoming album The Spiritual Sound which will be out on October 3 via The Flenser. Agriculture will be touring the UK and Europe in September, will be touring the US with Boris in the fall, and will be touring the US and BC starting in November. They released their album Living Is Easy in 2024. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 03Bristol, UKThe Exchange
Sep 04Brighton, UKDust
Sep 05London, UKOslo
Sep 06Manchester, UKWhite Hotel
Sep 07Newcastle, UKThe Cluny 2
Sep 09Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club
Sep 11Dublin, IEWorkman's Club
Sep 12Cork, IENudes
Sep 13Belfast, NIRVoodoo
Sep 14Glasgow, SCCORE. Festival
Sep 16Paris, FRPoint Ephemere
Sep 17Kortrijk, BEWilde Westen
Sep 18Haarlem, NLPatronaat
Oct 08Brooklyn, NYUnion Pool (Record Release Show)
Oct 27San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger (w/Boris)
Oct 28Austin, TXMohawk (w/Boris)
Oct 30Atlanta, GAMasquerade (w/Boris)
Oct 31Saxapahaw, NCHaw River Ballroom (w/Boris)
Nov 01Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore (w/Boris)
Nov 02Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer (w/Boris)
Nov 04Louisville, KYZanzabar
Nov 06Oklahoma City, OK89th Street
Nov 08Albuquerque, NMLaunchpad
Nov 09Phoenix, AZValley Bar
Nov 11Denver, COHi-Dive
Nov 13Salt Lake City, UTThe State Room
Nov 14Boise, IDNeurolux
Nov 16Seattle, WAMadame Lou’s
Nov 18Vancouver, BCFox Cabaret
Nov 19Portland, ORMississippi Studios
Nov 21Sacramento, CACafe Colonial
Nov 22San Francisco, CAThe Chapel
Dec 04San Diego, CASoda Bar
Dec 05Los Angeles, CALodge Room