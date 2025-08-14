Agriculture have released a lyric video for their new song “The Weight”. The video is made up of footage from their May 31, 2025 show at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. The Super 8 footage was shot by Lauren Melton and the video was created by Jimmy Whispers. The song is off their upcoming album The Spiritual Sound which will be out on October 3 via The Flenser. Agriculture will be touring the UK and Europe in September, will be touring the US with Boris in the fall, and will be touring the US and BC starting in November. They released their album Living Is Easy in 2024. Check out the video below.