Public Opinion to release new EP, share “Laughing Academy” (ft. Patrick Kindlon of Drug Church)

Public Opinion have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Perpetual Motion Machine and will be out on September 19 via SideOneDummy. The band has also released a video for their new song “Laughing Academy” which features Patrick Kindlon of Drug Church. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Jarrett Barnes. Public Opinion will be touring the US with Militarie Gun this fall and released their album Painted On Smile in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.