End It have released a video for their cover of “Could You Love Me?” by Maximum Penalty. The video was directed by Noah Haycock. The song is off their upcoming album Wrong Side of Heaven which will be out on August 29 via Flatspot Records. End It will be touring North America starting in September and released their EP Unpleasant Living in 2022. Check out the video below.
