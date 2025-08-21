Late last night, Brent Hinds, formerly of Mastodon, was killed in a motorcycle accident. According to Police reports, he was riding his Harley around 11:30pm in Atlanta when a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard. The Fulton County medical examiner’s office confirmed his death.

Hinds split from Mastodon in March. while the band stated that the split was mutual, Hinds would post on social media that he was kicked out of the band. The band stated in an instagram post: "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."