Property for San Francisco's Thee Parkside sold, Venue may be closed down

San Francisco's long running punk venue Thee Parkside may be in Jeopardy. Earlier this month, as per Mission Local, the property that bears the venue was sold for $1.3 million, following the passing of the long time owner. Malia Spanyol, who currently owns the venue itself (but not the property/building), stated that as a tenant, she was given first option to buy the property. She did not have the cash on hand, but, according to Sanyol, she found a third-party investor/buyer, but the realtor ignored that offer and sold the property to an undisclosed third party.

Since the lease for Thee Parkside has now ended, the new owner could remove Thee Parkside from the property immediately. Over the years, Thee Parkside has hosted thousands of punk gids, including Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine, Classics of Love, Jeff Rosenstock, Mike Park, and many, many more.