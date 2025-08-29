Problem Patterns have released a video for their new song “Classic Rock Has Become My Prison”. The video was directed by the band’s own Beverley Boal and has nods to Jackass and FUBAR. The song is off their upcoming EP Boring Songs For Boring People which will be out on September 12 via Alcopop! Records. Problem Patterns released their album Blouse Club in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryInterviews: Balancing chaos and beauty with Nova Twins
Next StoryInterviews: Pogues to re-release 'Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash' 40th anniversary edition
Problem Patterns: "Classic Rock Has Become My Prison"
Problem Patterns announce new EP, share "I'm Fine and I'm Doing Great" video
Problem Patterns: "Sad Old Woman" (ft. Matt Korvette)
Problem Patterns, Goddess, Miss Mae, Black Budget, more to play NXNE 2025
Problem Patterns to release 'Blouse Clubland' remix album