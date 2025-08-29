Problem Patterns have released a video for their new song “Classic Rock Has Become My Prison”. The video was directed by the band’s own Beverley Boal and has nods to Jackass and FUBAR. The song is off their upcoming EP Boring Songs For Boring People which will be out on September 12 via Alcopop! Records. Problem Patterns released their album Blouse Club in 2023. Check out the video below.