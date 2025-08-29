Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece responds to band break up, band responds to that

Recently, Jesus Piece broke up in a bit of acrimony. The band's David Updike, John DiStefano, and Luis Aponte essentially stated that they had severed relations with singer Aaron Heard, and suggested discord via a few vague sentences. yesterday, Aaron heard issued a response which you can see below. Bandmembers Aponte and DiStefano responded in the comment sections/ However, Heard's post was changed to not allow comments, wheich then delete the band responses. You can see that below.

Aponte response:

"Was really trying to avoid to be personal but,

-first of all no one can or wants replace you in this band…ever

When you said you quit, you said we could move on without you and none of us wanted to.

We were happy to let it rest in peace.

-second, you and I both know Never in my entire life would I ever ask you not to be with your son, for any circumstances.

I'm still proud of the video I made for you and him when we were there the night he was born.

-the fact of the matter is you were dishonest to me and us. You told us you were done to be with your son, then went behind our back with the label/money to do this and make a quick buck.

I just wanted the band to end on the legacy we created together and we could've left it there.

But if people wanna support what you're doing right now, more power to them as well."

DiStefano Response

That’s sad to hear you got no love for me anymore despite 10 years of JP and a couple years of HTP together.

Can you remind me about the time we tried to replace you when you got held at the border and I drove back 3 hours to get you at 4am on no sleep?

And I guess none of us have any family or loved ones we sacrificed from being on tour either. I just have a dog, I know. I wish every band that asked us to tour with them took holdidays and birthdays into consideration too. Anyone that’s ever been in a full time touring band wishes the same.

I actually remember having a conversation last year with Dave where you told me we should be touring more? Didn’t you also mention we should find a replacement for Lu now that he’s in France?

I figured the family aspect of the break up would be your only angle because it hits the hardest with people. Now that you lied about all that it’ll forever be disputed regardless of what I or the other guys say.

Still confused as to why you quit to take care of them and decided that a month later you were going to continue the band without us.

I guess when a label dangles money out there it’s hard to say no. It’s funny because you probably could’ve started a new band and gotten bigger than us but you chose to run with the same name.

It’ll forever make me sad the band went down this way. That’s the worst part about this. We probably would ‘ve even done something new together.

See you around Philly man, peace”