Snooper have released a video for their new song “Guard Dog”. The video was created by Joe Sams, Arius Ziaee, and Kate Renshaw-Lewis. The song is off their upcoming album Worldwide which will be out on October 3 via Third Man Records. Snooper will be joining The Hives on their upcoming North American tour starting later this month and released their album Super Snooper in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryMidnight Peg: "Swallow"
Next Storyfanclubwallet to release new album, share "New Distraction" video
Snooper release video for "Guard Dog"
The Hives release “The Hives Forever Forever The Hives” video
Snooper to release new album, share "Worldwide" video
Lineup for Gonnerfest 22 announced
My Chemical Romance announce South American tour
The Hives release "Paint A Picture" video
Truck Violence, Shiv and The Carvers, Family Man, Chinese Medicine, more added to Sled Island
The Hives announce new album, share "Enough Is Enough" video, to go on world tour
Xiu Xiu, Snooper, The Mummies, more to play Sled Island 2025
Bleached, Snooper, Shannon and the Clams, more added to Mosswood Meltdown 2025