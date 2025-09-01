Snooper have released a video for their new song “Guard Dog”. The video was created by Joe Sams, Arius Ziaee, and Kate Renshaw-Lewis. The song is off their upcoming album Worldwide which will be out on October 3 via Third Man Records. Snooper will be joining The Hives on their upcoming North American tour starting later this month and released their album Super Snooper in 2023. Check out the video below.