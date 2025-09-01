Billy Corgan joins My Chemical Romance on stage for “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

My Chemical Romance are currently on the North American leg of their ’Long Live the Black Parade' tour and they’ve been incorporating a cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” into their B-stage setlist for select shows. On their August 29 show at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, the band brought Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan onstage to do the cover with them. This show also featured a special “rule” which read, “Rule 127: Regardless of expressing immense frustration, vermin are to remain caged at all times” (a reference to “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”). You can see a video of the cover, shot by Suzanne Larmark, below.