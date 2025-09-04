Sprints release “Better” video

Sprints have released a video for their new song “Better”. The video was directed and produced by Niamh Bryson. The song is off their upcoming album All That Is Over which will be out on September 26 via City Slang and Sub Pop Records. Sprints will be touring Ireland and the UK in November, touring North America starting in January, and touring Europe in March 2026. They released their album Letter To Self in 2024. Check out the video and recently announced North American tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
01/28Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entry
01/30Detroit, MISanctuary
02/01Toronto, ONLongboat Hall
02/03Boston, MAThe Sinclair
02/05New York, NYBowery Ballroom
02/06Washington, D.C.The Atlantis
02/07Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda's
02/10Los Angeles, CAThe Roxy
02/11San Francisco, CAThe Chapel
02/13Portland, ORMission Theater
02/14Seattle, WAThe Crocodile