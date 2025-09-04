Sprints release “Better” video

Sprints have released a video for their new song “Better”. The video was directed and produced by Niamh Bryson. The song is off their upcoming album All That Is Over which will be out on September 26 via City Slang and Sub Pop Records. Sprints will be touring Ireland and the UK in November, touring North America starting in January, and touring Europe in March 2026. They released their album Letter To Self in 2024. Check out the video and recently announced North American tour dates below.