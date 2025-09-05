Mean Bikini have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. The trek begins on September 27 in Cumberland, BC and wraps up on November 1 in Slocan, BC. Cop Shuv-It, Lip Crunch, Quit It!, and Die Job will be joining them on select dates. Mean Bikini released their album This Ain’t Gonna End Well earlier this year and we spoke with lead vocalist Milli Lyman about it in April. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 27
|Cumberland, BC
|Masonic Hall w/Cop Shuv-It
|Oct 03
|Vancouver, BC
|Red Gate w/Cop Shuv-It
|Oct 04
|Kelowna, BC
|Dunnezies Pizza w/Cop Shuv-It
|Oct 05
|Calgary, AB
|Pinbar w/Cop Shuv-It
|Oct 06
|Edmonton, AB
|The Buckingham w/Cop Shuv-It
|Oct 07
|Saskatoon, SK
|Buds On Broadway w/Cop Shuv-It
|Oct 10
|Sault St. Marie, ON
|Downtown Plaza
|Oct 11
|Ottawa, ON
|House Of Targ
|Oct 13
|New Brunswick
|TBA
|Oct 14
|Halifax, NS
|Gus’ Pub
|Oct 15
|New Brunswick
|TBA
|Oct 16
|Charlottown, PEI
|Baba’s Lounge
|Oct 17
|Quebec City, QC
|TBA
|Oct 18
|Montreal, QC
|TBA
|Oct 19
|Peterborough, ON
|Faculty Bar w/Lip Crunch
|Oct 20
|Hamilton, ON
|Ooey Gooeys w/Quit It!, Lip Crunch
|Oct 21
|Sarnia, ON
|AJ’s Bar and Grill w/Lip Crunch
|Oct 22
|London, ON
|The Dog Pit w/Lip Crunch
|Oct 24
|Toronto, ON
|Houndstooth w/Quit It!
|Oct 25
|Kitchener, ON
|The Union w/Quit It!
|Oct 26
|North Bay, ON
|Fraser Tavern
|Oct 28
|Thunder Bay, ON
|Black Pirate Pub
|Oct 29
|Winnipeg, MB
|Sidestage Lounge
|Oct 30
|Regina, SK
|The Exchange
|Oct 31
|Calgary, AB
|High Line Brewery w/Die Job
|Nov 01
|Slocan, BC
|The Shop w/Die Job