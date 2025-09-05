Mean Bikini announce Canadian tour

Mean Bikini
by Tours

Mean Bikini have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. The trek begins on September 27 in Cumberland, BC and wraps up on November 1 in Slocan, BC. Cop Shuv-It, Lip Crunch, Quit It!, and Die Job will be joining them on select dates. Mean Bikini released their album This Ain’t Gonna End Well earlier this year and we spoke with lead vocalist Milli Lyman about it in April. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 27Cumberland, BCMasonic Hall w/Cop Shuv-It
Oct 03Vancouver, BCRed Gate w/Cop Shuv-It
Oct 04Kelowna, BCDunnezies Pizza w/Cop Shuv-It
Oct 05Calgary, ABPinbar w/Cop Shuv-It
Oct 06Edmonton, ABThe Buckingham w/Cop Shuv-It
Oct 07Saskatoon, SKBuds On Broadway w/Cop Shuv-It
Oct 10Sault St. Marie, ONDowntown Plaza
Oct 11Ottawa, ONHouse Of Targ
Oct 13New BrunswickTBA
Oct 14Halifax, NSGus’ Pub
Oct 15New BrunswickTBA
Oct 16Charlottown, PEIBaba’s Lounge
Oct 17Quebec City, QCTBA
Oct 18Montreal, QCTBA
Oct 19Peterborough, ONFaculty Bar w/Lip Crunch
Oct 20Hamilton, ONOoey Gooeys w/Quit It!, Lip Crunch
Oct 21Sarnia, ONAJ’s Bar and Grill w/Lip Crunch
Oct 22London, ONThe Dog Pit w/Lip Crunch
Oct 24Toronto, ONHoundstooth w/Quit It!
Oct 25Kitchener, ONThe Union w/Quit It!
Oct 26North Bay, ONFraser Tavern
Oct 28Thunder Bay, ONBlack Pirate Pub
Oct 29Winnipeg, MBSidestage Lounge
Oct 30Regina, SKThe Exchange
Oct 31Calgary, ABHigh Line Brewery w/Die Job
Nov 01Slocan, BCThe Shop w/Die Job