Home Front announce new album, share “Light Sleeper” video

Home Front (Edmonton)
by

Edmonton-based punk rockers Home Front have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Watch It Die and will be out on November 14 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released a video for their new song “Light Sleeper” which was directed by DR. HOPE. Home Front released their album Games of Power in 2023 and will be supporting Cock Sparrer at their two final Los Angeles shows in November. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Watch It Die Tracklist

Watch It Die

New Madness

Light Sleeper

Between The Waves

Eulogy

The Vanishing

For The Children (Fuck All)

Kiss The Sky

Always This Way

Dancing With Anxiety

Young Offender

Empire

DateCityVenueDetails
Nov 22Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladiumw/ Cock Sparrer, Dillinger Four, Castillo
Nov 23Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladiumw/ Cock Sparrer, Dillinger Four, Generacion Suicida