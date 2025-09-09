Home Front announce new album, share “Light Sleeper” video

Edmonton-based punk rockers Home Front have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Watch It Die and will be out on November 14 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released a video for their new song “Light Sleeper” which was directed by DR. HOPE. Home Front released their album Games of Power in 2023 and will be supporting Cock Sparrer at their two final Los Angeles shows in November. Check out the video and tracklist below.