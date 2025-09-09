Laura Jane Grace announces first show since canceling tour

Laura Jane Grace has announced her first show after canceling her summer tour. Six weeks ago, LJG stated that she was canceling all shows for the rest of the year, after allegations from her partner Paris Campbell Grace came to light. That post has since been deleted. Yesterday, LJG announced that she will be playing Iron fest in November. LJG stated: "This is one engagement that I’m not going to be missing out on this year. Saturday November 15th, I’ll be onstage with Matt Patton and Mikey Erg at the @sghrevival in Newport, Kentucky for IRON FEST ( @ironfestrecords ) Honoring the memory of Iron Mike!" You can see the post below.