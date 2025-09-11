Check out the debut track by Beneath You!... they have members of Dancehall Crashers and Limp!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new band by Beneath You!

Who's Beneath You? Why it's Gavin and Jason Hammon of Dance Hall Crashers on drums and guitar, Serge Verkhovsky of Limp and Year of the Fist on bass, and newcomer Mary Diridon on vocals!

And, they just announced their debut LP AND it's coming out on Sell the Heart Records! Their first single, "Carousel," is doubtlessly bay area pop punk. It's catchy. It's got a clangy edge. It's got sugary sweet vocals. It pops.

Diridon spoke to Punknews about the track, ""Carousel" is about the endless loop of breaking up and making up. The song captures that mix of exhilaration and frustration, like a ride you can’t quite get off."

The band's debut album, General Hermitude, will be out via Sell the heart later this year… but you can hear the poppy new tune below, right now!