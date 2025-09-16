Cardinals to release debut LP, share “Masquerade” video

Cork-based Cardinals have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Masquerade and will be out on February 13, 2026. The band has also released a video for the title track, which was directed and produced by Greg Purcell. Cardinals released their self-titled debut EP in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Masquerade Tracklist

She Makes Me Real

St. Agnes

Masquerade

I Like You

Over At Last

Anhedonia

Barbed Wire

Big Empty Heart

The Burning of Cork

As I Breathe