Cork-based Cardinals have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Masquerade and will be out on February 13, 2026. The band has also released a video for the title track, which was directed and produced by Greg Purcell. Cardinals released their self-titled debut EP in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Masquerade Tracklist
She Makes Me Real
St. Agnes
Masquerade
I Like You
Over At Last
Anhedonia
Barbed Wire
Big Empty Heart
The Burning of Cork
As I Breathe