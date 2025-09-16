A few days ago, the existence of a new band called The Mock-Ups was announced on Gauzy Records’ Instagram page. The band is made up of Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance on vocals and bass, Michael Schulz (who is the head of Signature Artists at Fender) on guitar, and members of The Interrupters Kevin Bivona, Jesse Bivona, and Aimee Interrupter, on keys and production, drums, and backing vocals respectively. The band has released their debut single, “I Wanna Know Your Name” which was engineered by the late Doug McKean, who passed away in 2022. Check out the song below.