Good Luck have released a video for their new song “Timelapse”. The video was edited by Clyde Petersen, the live footage was filmed by Taylor Hawkins, and the personal footage was filmed by Matt Tobey, Ginger Alford, Mike Harping, Lisa Dorazewski, August Tobey, Imogene Tobey, Mary Weston, Christopher Butcher, Isabel Crosby, and Kendell Hayes. The song is off their upcoming album Big Dreams, Mister which will be out on October 17 via Lauren Records and Specialist Subject. Check out the video below.