Circle Jerks to reissue 'Golden Shower of Hits'

Circle Jerks are going to reissue their third album, Golden Shower of Hits. The new version is out on Trust records, as per the previous two reissues, and that's out November 14. The new version was remastered from the original analog tapes by Pete Lyman at Infrasonic Sound in Nashville and restored and digitized by Dan Johnson at Audio Archiving Services. The new version also features updated artwork which has been given a modern touch by Bryan Ray Turcotte and features unseen photos by Glen E. Friedman. You can hear the remastered "when the shit hits the fan" below.