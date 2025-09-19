Jukebox Romantics : “March 24, 1984"

We are so pleased to bring a brand new Punknews Exclusive music video for New York based punks Jukebox Romantics. Over the last 15 or so years the band have been known for hitting the road endlessly with multiple appearences at festivals like The Fest, Warped Tour , Pouzza Fest and much more. After a long 4 year gap between releases, the band is back at it and is set to release their 5th new LP, This One Looks Cool on October 17th, 2025 via Sell The Heart Records and Engineer Records. You can pre-order the album by clicking here or here.

Today, their third single from the new release, "March 24, 1984" is here with a rated PG-13 film advertising rating, see below.