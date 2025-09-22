Episode #699.9992 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about Refused playing their final shows and forming a new band, X and Los Lobos cancelling their upcoming tour (aside from 2 shows), the debut single from The Mock-Ups, and Circle Jerks’ upcoming reissue of Golden Shower of Hits. They also discuss the Coachella lineup and play some weird Pamela Anderson trivia game. Listen to the episode below!