Episode #699.9992 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about Refused playing their final shows and forming a new band, X and Los Lobos cancelling their upcoming tour (aside from 2 shows), the debut single from The Mock-Ups, and Circle Jerks’ upcoming reissue of Golden Shower of Hits. They also discuss the Coachella lineup and play some weird Pamela Anderson trivia game. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryFestivals & Events: Sunny Day Real Estate, Explosions in the Sky, Tigers Jaw, more to play Something In The Way 2026
Circle Jerks to reissue 'Golden Shower of Hits'
Refused announce final shows, new spin off band coming
X cancel upcoming North American tour
Ho99o9 announce new album, share video for "Incline" (ft. Nova Twins, Pink Siifu, and Yung Skrrt)
Keith Morris, Greg Hetson, Monty Messex at Shawn Kerri Panel at Comic Con
Fake Names recording new material, Mario Rubalcaba new drummer?
The Chisel cancel six European shows
Refused featured on Amoeba Music’s ‘What’s In My Bag?’
X and Los Lobos announce US tour
Circle Jerks announce 45th anniversary of 'Group Sex' tour