The Flatliners have announced details for their upcoming Holiday Melee show. The show will take place at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario on December 12 and Fucked Up, Samiam, and Dead Broke will be joining them. Tickets go on sale on September 25. The Flatliners will be joining Lawrence Arms for their December 6 War On X-Mas show on December 6 and released their album New Ruin in 2022. Check out the flyer below.