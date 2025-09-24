The Flatliners have announced details for their upcoming Holiday Melee show. The show will take place at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario on December 12 and Fucked Up, Samiam, and Dead Broke will be joining them. Tickets go on sale on September 25. The Flatliners will be joining Lawrence Arms for their December 6 War On X-Mas show on December 6 and released their album New Ruin in 2022. Check out the flyer below.
Previous StoryGreg Wheeler and The Poly Mall Cops announce new album, share "Slimephone (You Can't Hide)"
Next StoryListen to World's Scariest Police Chases' new album and read a track-by-track breakdown!
The Flatliners announce details for their Holiday Melee show
Lawrence Arms announce War On X-Mas shows
Comeback Kid announce Canadian tour
Mike of Fucked Up to release album as Boy Commandos
Jon Snodgrass and Ben Andress of BÜDDIES Fest
Polaris Music Prize announces long list
Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, The Get Up Kids, more to play FEST 2025
Damned, Green Day, Blink, Bad Religion, Weezer, "Sex Pistols," Weird Al, Dkm, Pogues play Riot Fest
Camp Punksylvania add final band to 2025 lineup
Fucked Up: "Self-Driving Man"