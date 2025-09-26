UK-based music festival Bearded Theory has announced its lineup for 2026. Pixies, Skunk Anansie, Fat Dog, Lambrini Girls, Panic Shack, Peter Hook and the Light, Sprints, Beans on Toast, Heartworms, Toots and the Maytals featuring Leba Hibbert, Venus Grrrls, Grandmas House, and Miki Berenyo Trio are among the bands playing the festival. Bearded Theory will take place May 20-24 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK. Check out the full lineup below.
