Dave Hause-curated music festival Sing Us Home has announced details for this year. The Menzingers, The Mountain Goats, Dave Hause and the Mermaid (performing two sets), and Augustines will be playing. Sing Us Home will take place May 1-3, 2026 on Venice Island in Manayunk, Pennsylvania.
Menzingers, Mountain Goats, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, more to play Sing Us Home 2026
