Just Mustard have released a video for their new song “Endless Deathless”. The video was directed and edited by David Noonan, who also produced it along with Katie Ball. It was shot by David Noonan, Katie Ball, and Sean McMahon. The song is off their upcoming album We Were Just Here which will be out on October 24 via Partisan Records. Just Mustard will be supporting The Cure on their Irish shows in 2026 and released their album Heart Under in 2022. Check out the video below.