Erica Dawn Lyle has released a video for her cover of Van Halen’s song “On Fire” called “ON FIRE III”. The song is off her album On Fire which is out today via Feeding Tube / Half A Million Records. Speaking about the video Erica said,



"I wasn't planning on making a video for this record but after the intense anti-trans rhetoric in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, I had to do something to work through my feelings. So I made a fire and danced and threw an iPhone on the ground to shoot it. Fixed camera angle, one shot, two takes. The parts where I am on fire are all in camera but there are some light edits and dissolves. This song and video is for trans women everywhere. We are beautiful and so smart and so strong and we will prevail."

Check out the video below.