Model, actor, and punk icon Soo Catwoman, aka Susan Lucas, has passed away. She passed away on September 30 at the age of 70. Her children, Shem and Dion October Lucas announced her passing in a statement that reads in part,



”She recently fell ill and was taken to hospital, and shortly after fell into a coma, which she sadly never awoke from, she passed away on Tuesday 30th of September 2025 at 3:56am, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

We are utterly devastated by her loss, it came very quickly and unexpectedly.

She was a very kind and caring individual who helped and cared for countless people during her time on this earth, she was a champion of the underdog, and always gave to people in need whenever she could.

She was also a highly influential and inspirational figure, whose image has loomed large in the public consciousness for the past 49 years. She pushed forward the frontiers of fashion with her handmade clothing accessories, her striking make up and of course her signature ‘Soo Catwoman’ hairstyle. She remains a huge inspiration in the worlds of music, art and fashion, her image is timeless and as striking today as it was in 1976.

Soo lived her private life in silent dignity, because of this she never sought to capitalize on her fame and lived a simple life. Choosing to raise her children instead of seeking fame and fortune.”