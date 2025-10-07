The Offspring have announced North American tour dates for 2026. The trek begins on January 16 in Bakersfield, California and wraps up on February 24 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Bad Religion will be joining them on all dates. The Offspring released their album Supercharged in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|01/16
|Bakersfield, CA
|Dignity Health Arena
|01/17
|Reno, NV
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|01/19
|Nampa, ID
|Ford Idaho Center Arena
|01/20
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|01/22
|Victoria, BC
|Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
|01/24
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|01/25
|Kelowna, BC
|Prospera Place
|01/27
|Prince George, BC
|CN Centre
|01/28
|Grande Prairie, AB
|Bonnetts Energy Centre
|01/30
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|02/01
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|02/05
|Winnipeg, MB
|Canada Life Centre
|02/06
|Fargo, ND
|FARGODOME
|02/07
|Sioux City, IA
|Tyson Events Center
|02/10
|Evansville, IN
|Ford Center
|02/11
|Grand Rapids, Ml
|Van Andel Arena
|02/13
|Hamilton, ON
|TD Coliseum
|02/14
|London, ON
|Canada Life Place
|02/17
|Peterborough, ON
|Peterborough Memorial Centre
|02/19
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|02/21
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|02/23
|Moncton, NB
|Avenir Centre
|02/24
|Halifax, NS
|Scotiabank Centre