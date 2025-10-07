The Offspring / Bad Religion announce North American tour

The Offspring
by Tours

The Offspring have announced North American tour dates for 2026. The trek begins on January 16 in Bakersfield, California and wraps up on February 24 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Bad Religion will be joining them on all dates. The Offspring released their album Supercharged in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
01/16Bakersfield, CADignity Health Arena
01/17Reno, NVGrand Sierra Resort and Casino
01/19Nampa, IDFord Idaho Center Arena
01/20Spokane, WASpokane Arena
01/22Victoria, BCSave-On-Foods Memorial Centre
01/24Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
01/25Kelowna, BCProspera Place
01/27Prince George, BCCN Centre
01/28Grande Prairie, ABBonnetts Energy Centre
01/30Edmonton, ABRogers Place
02/01Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome
02/05Winnipeg, MBCanada Life Centre
02/06Fargo, NDFARGODOME
02/07Sioux City, IATyson Events Center
02/10Evansville, INFord Center
02/11Grand Rapids, MlVan Andel Arena
02/13Hamilton, ONTD Coliseum
02/14London, ONCanada Life Place
02/17Peterborough, ONPeterborough Memorial Centre
02/19Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre
02/21Montreal, QCBell Centre
02/23Moncton, NBAvenir Centre
02/24Halifax, NSScotiabank Centre