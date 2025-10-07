Joyce Manor to release new album, share “Well, Whatever It Was” video

Joyce Manor
Joyce Manor have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Used To Go To This Bar and will be out on January 30 via Epitaph Records. The album features 9 tracks, including their previously released single “All My Friends Are So Depressed”. It was produced by Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion. The band has also released a video for their new song “Well, Whatever It Was” which references The Great British Backing Show and was directed by Lance BangsJoyce Manor will be touring Europe starting later this month and will be touring North America in 2026. The band released their album 40 oz. To Fresno in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

I Used To Go To This Bar Tracklist

I Know Where Mark Chen Lives

Falling Into It

All My Friends Are So Depressed

Well, Whatever It Was

I Used To Go To This Bar

After All You Put Me Through

The Opossum

Well, Don’t It Seem Like You’ve Been Here Before?

Grey Guitar

DateCityVenueDetails
10/16Munich, DEBackstage Werkw/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
10/17Berlin, DEColumbia Theaterw/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
10/18Oberhausen, DETurbinenhalle
10/19Brussels, BEAB
10/20Haarlem, NLPatronaat
10/22Bristol, UKThe Prospect Buildingw/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
10/23Glasgow, UKSWG3 Glasgoww/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
10/25London, UKRoundhouse
10/26Leeds, UKLeeds University Union
11/08Pensacola, USNight Moves Fest
03/09Phoenix, AZThe Van Burenw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/11Austin, TXStubb's Waller Creek Amphitheaterw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/12Houston, TXHouse of Blues Houstonw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/13Dallas, TXHouse of Blues Dallasw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/14New Orleans, LAHouse of Blues New Orleansw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/16Orlando, FLHouse of Blues Orlandow/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/17Atlanta, GABuckhead Theatrew/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/18N. Myrtle Beach, SCHouse Of Blues Myrtle Beachw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/20Baltimore, MDNevermore Hallw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/21Boston, MACitizens House of Blues Bostonw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/22Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphiaw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/24Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/25Buffalo, NYAsbury Hallw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/26Toronto, ON CanadaThe Danforth Music Hallw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/27Detroit, MIMajestic Theatrew/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
03/28Chicago, ILThe Salt Shedw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
04/10Indio, CACoachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/17Indio, CACoachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/26Madison, WIThe Sylveew/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
04/27Minneapolis, MNVarsity Theaterw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
04/30Des Moines, IAWooly'sw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/01St. Louis, MODelmar Hallw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/02Lawrence, KSLiberty Hallw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/04Denver, COFillmore Auditoriumw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/05Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/07Great Falls, MTThe Newberryw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/08Calgary, AB CanadaThe Palace Theatrew/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/09Edmonton, AB CanadaMidway Music Hallw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/11Vancouver, BC CanadaCommodore Ballroomw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/12Seattle, WAThe Showboxw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/13Portland, ORRoseland Theaterw/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
05/15San Francisco, CAThe Fillmorew/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat