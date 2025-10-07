Joyce Manor to release new album, share “Well, Whatever It Was” video

Joyce Manor have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Used To Go To This Bar and will be out on January 30 via Epitaph Records. The album features 9 tracks, including their previously released single “All My Friends Are So Depressed”. It was produced by Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion. The band has also released a video for their new song “Well, Whatever It Was” which references The Great British Backing Show and was directed by Lance BangsJoyce Manor will be touring Europe starting later this month and will be touring North America in 2026. The band released their album 40 oz. To Fresno in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
I Used To Go To This Bar Tracklist
I Know Where Mark Chen Lives
Falling Into It
All My Friends Are So Depressed
Well, Whatever It Was
I Used To Go To This Bar
After All You Put Me Through
The Opossum
Well, Don’t It Seem Like You’ve Been Here Before?
Grey Guitar
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|10/16
|Munich, DE
|Backstage Werk
|w/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
|10/17
|Berlin, DE
|Columbia Theater
|w/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
|10/18
|Oberhausen, DE
|Turbinenhalle
|10/19
|Brussels, BE
|AB
|10/20
|Haarlem, NL
|Patronaat
|10/22
|Bristol, UK
|The Prospect Building
|w/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
|10/23
|Glasgow, UK
|SWG3 Glasgow
|w/ The Hotelier, Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away
|10/25
|London, UK
|Roundhouse
|10/26
|Leeds, UK
|Leeds University Union
|11/08
|Pensacola, US
|Night Moves Fest
|03/09
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/11
|Austin, TX
|Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/12
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues Houston
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/13
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues Dallas
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/14
|New Orleans, LA
|House of Blues New Orleans
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/16
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues Orlando
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/17
|Atlanta, GA
|Buckhead Theatre
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/18
|N. Myrtle Beach, SC
|House Of Blues Myrtle Beach
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/20
|Baltimore, MD
|Nevermore Hall
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/21
|Boston, MA
|Citizens House of Blues Boston
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/22
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/24
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/25
|Buffalo, NY
|Asbury Hall
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/26
|Toronto, ON Canada
|The Danforth Music Hall
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/27
|Detroit, MI
|Majestic Theatre
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|03/28
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|04/10
|Indio, CA
|Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
|04/17
|Indio, CA
|Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
|04/26
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|04/27
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity Theater
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|04/30
|Des Moines, IA
|Wooly's
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/01
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/02
|Lawrence, KS
|Liberty Hall
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/04
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/05
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/07
|Great Falls, MT
|The Newberry
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/08
|Calgary, AB Canada
|The Palace Theatre
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/09
|Edmonton, AB Canada
|Midway Music Hall
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/11
|Vancouver, BC Canada
|Commodore Ballroom
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/12
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/13
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat
|05/15
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat