Joyce Manor to release new album, share “Well, Whatever It Was” video

Joyce Manor have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Used To Go To This Bar and will be out on January 30 via Epitaph Records. The album features 9 tracks, including their previously released single “All My Friends Are So Depressed”. It was produced by Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion. The band has also released a video for their new song “Well, Whatever It Was” which references The Great British Backing Show and was directed by Lance BangsJoyce Manor will be touring Europe starting later this month and will be touring North America in 2026. The band released their album 40 oz. To Fresno in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.