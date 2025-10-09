Bat Sabbath announce Canadian tour

Bat Sabbath, the Black Sabbath-covering alter-egos of Cancer Bats, have announced that they will be heading out on tour. Sliptomb (Ethereal Tomb performing Slipknot songs) and Pissfits (Diner Drugs performing Misfits songs) will be joining them on all dates. The trek will begin on December 11 in Montreal, Quebec and wrap up on December 20 in Toronto, Ontario. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Dec 11Montreal, QCBar Le RItz
Dec 12Ottawa, ON27 Club
Dec 13Kingston, ONBroom Factory
Dec 14Guelph, ONSonic Hall
Dec 17St Catharines, ONWarehouse
Dec 18Hamilton, ONBridgeworks
Dec 19London, ONRum Runners
Dec 20TorontoHard Luck Bar