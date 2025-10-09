Bat Sabbath, the Black Sabbath-covering alter-egos of Cancer Bats, have announced that they will be heading out on tour. Sliptomb (Ethereal Tomb performing Slipknot songs) and Pissfits (Diner Drugs performing Misfits songs) will be joining them on all dates. The trek will begin on December 11 in Montreal, Quebec and wrap up on December 20 in Toronto, Ontario. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Dec 11
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le RItz
|Dec 12
|Ottawa, ON
|27 Club
|Dec 13
|Kingston, ON
|Broom Factory
|Dec 14
|Guelph, ON
|Sonic Hall
|Dec 17
|St Catharines, ON
|Warehouse
|Dec 18
|Hamilton, ON
|Bridgeworks
|Dec 19
|London, ON
|Rum Runners
|Dec 20
|Toronto
|Hard Luck Bar