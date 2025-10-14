Danbert Nobacon announces US tour

Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba has announced US tour dates for this fall. The trek begins on November 1 in Moscow, Idaho and wraps up on November 16 in Seattle, Washington. Danbert will be playing the next Punknews show in Philly on October 18 and you can get tickets for that right here. Danbert Nobacon and the Axis of Dissent released Kochtophus’s Garden - Now That’s What I Call Capitalism - The Musical in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 01Mikey’s GyrosMoscow, ID
Nov 02Mad Swede Brew HallBoise, ID
Nov 03Midnight CoffeeReno, NV
Nov 05Punk Rock MuseumLas Vegas, NV
Nov 06Pub RockPhoenix, AZ
Nov 07Side Pony FestBisbee, AZ
Nov 08The ShopSan Diego, CA
Nov 09The SardineSan Pedro, CA
Nov 11The KnockoutSan Francisco, CA
Nov 12Stay Gold DeliOakland, CA
Nov 13Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA
Nov 14Silver Moon BrewingBend, OR
Nov 15The Rumble CollectivePortland, OR
Nov 16The KrakenSeattle, WA