Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba has announced US tour dates for this fall. The trek begins on November 1 in Moscow, Idaho and wraps up on November 16 in Seattle, Washington. Danbert will be playing the next Punknews show in Philly on October 18 and you can get tickets for that right here. Danbert Nobacon and the Axis of Dissent released Kochtophus’s Garden - Now That’s What I Call Capitalism - The Musical in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 01
|Mikey’s Gyros
|Moscow, ID
|Nov 02
|Mad Swede Brew Hall
|Boise, ID
|Nov 03
|Midnight Coffee
|Reno, NV
|Nov 05
|Punk Rock Museum
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nov 06
|Pub Rock
|Phoenix, AZ
|Nov 07
|Side Pony Fest
|Bisbee, AZ
|Nov 08
|The Shop
|San Diego, CA
|Nov 09
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA
|Nov 11
|The Knockout
|San Francisco, CA
|Nov 12
|Stay Gold Deli
|Oakland, CA
|Nov 13
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Nov 14
|Silver Moon Brewing
|Bend, OR
|Nov 15
|The Rumble Collective
|Portland, OR
|Nov 16
|The Kraken
|Seattle, WA