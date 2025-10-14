Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba has announced US tour dates for this fall. The trek begins on November 1 in Moscow, Idaho and wraps up on November 16 in Seattle, Washington. Danbert will be playing the next Punknews show in Philly on October 18 and you can get tickets for that right here. Danbert Nobacon and the Axis of Dissent released Kochtophus’s Garden - Now That’s What I Call Capitalism - The Musical in 2024. Check out the dates below.