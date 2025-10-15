AVTT/PTTN, the new project made up of Mike Patton and The Avett Brothers, has released a visualizer for their new song “Heaven’s Breath”. The video was produced and directed by Neighborhoods Apart. The song is off AVTT/PTTN’s upcoming debut self-titled album which will be out on November 14 via Thirty Tigers, Ipecac Recordings, and Ramseur Records. Check out the video below.