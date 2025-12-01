Bristol, UK-based festival ArcTanGent has added more bands to its 2026 lineup. Chelsea Wolfe, Primus, Cult of Luna, Julie Christmas, Conjurer, Napalm Death, and High On Fire are among the new bands announced. These bands and artists join the previously announced lineup which includes Chat Pile, Igorrr, Svalbard, Oathbreaker, Pertubator, and Crosscheck Records. ArcTanGent will take place on August 19-22 at Fernhill Farm in Bristol, England. Check out the lineup in full below.
