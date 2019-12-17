Face To Face released a live video for "Bent But Not Broken". The track is off of their latest Fat Wreck Chords release Live in a Dive: face to face . The band will be closing out the year with a few holiday shows this month and will be out in Europe and the UK in 2020, see below to view the video and tour dates.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|26 Dec
|Garden Grove, CA, US
|Garden Grove
|27 Dec
|Garden Grove, CA, US
|Garden Grove
|28 Dec
|Garden Grove, CA, US
|Garden Grove
|09 May
|Wels, Austria
|Sbam Fest 2020
|23 May
|Leeds, UK
|Slam Dunk Festival North
|24 May
|Liverpool, UK
|Slam Dunk Festival South
|29 May
|Wiesen, Austria
|Punk In Drublic Festival - Festivalgelände
|30 May
|Munich, Germany
|Punk In Drublic Festival - Zenith
|31 May
|Berlin, Germany
|Punk In Drublic Festival - Zitadelle
|04 Jun
|Turku, Finland
|Punk In Drublic Festival - Vanha Suurtori
|06 Jun
|Oslo, Norway
|Punk In Drublic Festival - Spektrum