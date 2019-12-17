Face To Face: “Bent But Not Broken” (live)

by Fat Wreck Chords Videos

Face To Face released a live video for "Bent But Not Broken". The track is off of their latest Fat Wreck Chords release Live in a Dive: face to face . The band will be closing out the year with a few holiday shows this month and will be out in Europe and the UK in 2020, see below to view the video and tour dates.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
26 DecGarden Grove, CA, USGarden Grove
27 DecGarden Grove, CA, USGarden Grove
28 DecGarden Grove, CA, USGarden Grove
09 MayWels, AustriaSbam Fest 2020
23 MayLeeds, UKSlam Dunk Festival North
24 MayLiverpool, UKSlam Dunk Festival South
29 MayWiesen, AustriaPunk In Drublic Festival - Festivalgelände
30 MayMunich, GermanyPunk In Drublic Festival - Zenith
31 MayBerlin, GermanyPunk In Drublic Festival - Zitadelle
04 JunTurku, FinlandPunk In Drublic Festival - Vanha Suurtori
06 JunOslo, NorwayPunk In Drublic Festival - Spektrum