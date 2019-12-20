French Punk/Metal/Hardcore festival, Xtreme Fest announced the first wave of bands for the 8th installment of the festival. Refused, Flogging Molly, Red Fang, Circle Jerks, Anti-Flag, Strike Anywhere, H2O and much more have been announced so far. More bands will be announced in 2020. The event will happen on July 30th to August 3rd in Midi-Pyenees, France. You can click here to see the official event page.