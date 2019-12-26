Millencolin to play Pouzza 10

by Epitaph Festivals & Events

Pouzza Fest have announced 10 more bands to play their 10th installment. Millencolin, Beatallica, Radkey, Life In Vacuum, Year Of The Fist, The Abruptors, Rational Anthem, Decent Criminal, Les Shirley, and Get Married will be joining the fun for the very first time on May 15th to 17th, 2020. Pouzza Fest is an annual three day punk music festival located in downtown Montreal, Quebec. Passes for the event are available now, click here for more info.