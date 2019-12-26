Pouzza Fest have announced 10 more bands to play their 10th installment. Millencolin, Beatallica, Radkey, Life In Vacuum, Year Of The Fist, The Abruptors, Rational Anthem, Decent Criminal, Les Shirley, and Get Married will be joining the fun for the very first time on May 15th to 17th, 2020. Pouzza Fest is an annual three day punk music festival located in downtown Montreal, Quebec. Passes for the event are available now, click here for more info.
Previous StoryListen to the NEW Punknews Podcast Christmas Special!
Next StoryBest of The Year: The Eradicator and Screaming At Traffic
Millencolin to play Pouzza 10
Bad Religion announce Spain and Portugal tour supports
Pkew Pkew Pkew tack on UK dates to their EU tour w/ Millencolin
Decent Criminal: "Teeth"
Decent Criminal (West Coast)
Rational Anthem: "Unimaginary Girlfriend"
Bloated Kat Records releases new comp with rarities
Millencolin announce EU tour for the new year
Attention Fest! announce line-up
Decent Criminal/Problem Daughter (Western US)