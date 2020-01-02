Line up so far

Circle Jerks

Sick Of It All

The Bouncing Souls

D.R.I.

H2O

Mad Caddies

Strung Out

Strike Anywhere

Authority Zero

The Flatliners

Death By Stereo

Direct Hit!

Get Dead

Chaser

The Drowns

Belvedere

Toxic Shock

Downway

Drunktank

Altitude