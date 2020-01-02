Duffel, Belgium punk festival Brakrock Ecofest released the first round of bands for their 2020 festival. The two day festival will happen on August 7th and 8th, 2020. Circle Jerks, Sick Of It All, The Bouncing Souls, D.R.I., H2O, Mad Caddies, Strung Out, Strike Anywhere, and much more have been announced to play, see below for the full list so far.
Line up so far
Circle Jerks
Sick Of It All
The Bouncing Souls
D.R.I.
H2O
Mad Caddies
Strung Out
Strike Anywhere
Authority Zero
The Flatliners
Death By Stereo
Direct Hit!
Get Dead
Chaser
The Drowns
Belvedere
Toxic Shock
Downway
Drunktank
Altitude