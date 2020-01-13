Bristol Booze Cruise]} announced a second wave of bands for their 2020 festival.[[Restorations, Free Throw, H_ngm_n and more will be joining Mikey Erg, Ramona, Goodbye Blue Monday and more on May 22nd to 24th in Bristol, UK. Weekend passes for the festival are on sale now, you can click here to grab yours. See below to view the full list of first wave bands, you can click here and see below to view the list of second wave of bands.
Attika State - UK
Brutalligators - UK
Disaster Jacks - ES
Free Throw - USA
H_ngm_n - UK
Higley - USA
La Moxie - UK
Lone Wolf - NL
Peach Club - UK
Restorations - USA