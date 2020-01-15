Depeche Mode, Doobies, Whitney, NIN, Biggie, T-Rex in Rock Hall, Motorhead, MC5, Priest denied

Last night, Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 inductees. The artists that will be inducted are: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The acts will be inducted on May 2nd.

Acts that were nominated, but did make the cut are: Motörhead, Judas Priest, MC5, Soundgarden, Dave Matthews Band, Thin Lizzy, Pat Benatar, MC5, Kraftwerk, Rufus with Chaka Khan, and Todd Rundgren.