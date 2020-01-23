Line Up So Far

'68

Andrew WK

August Burns Red

Avail

The Beautiful Mistake

Better Off

Beloved

Boysetsfire

The Casket Lottery

Cave In

Codeseven

Comeback Kid

Converge

ERRA

Evergreen Terrace

Few Left Standing

From Autumn To Ashes

Further Seems Forever

Glasseater

Haste

Hopesfall

Hot Water Music

The Juliana Theory

Knocked Loose

Life In Your Way

Living Sacrifice

Luxury

Mineral

Misery Signals

Norma Jean

See You Space Cowboy

Shai Hulud

Unearth

Unwed Sailor

With Honor

Zao