Birmingham's Furnace Fest announced Andrew W.K., Avail, Comeback Kid, The Juliana Theory. To make this even more special The Juliana Theory will be playing their 2000 release Emotion Is Dead from front to back.
They also previously announced ERRA, Hot Water Music, From Autum To Ashes, Mineral, Knocked Loose, See You Space Cowboy, UnWed Sailor and much more. The festival will happen on September 18th to 20th at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets are already on sale. See below for the full line up so far.
Line Up So Far
'68
Andrew WK
August Burns Red
Avail
The Beautiful Mistake
Better Off
Beloved
Boysetsfire
The Casket Lottery
Cave In
Codeseven
Comeback Kid
Converge
ERRA
Evergreen Terrace
Few Left Standing
From Autumn To Ashes
Further Seems Forever
Glasseater
Haste
Hopesfall
Hot Water Music
The Juliana Theory
Knocked Loose
Life In Your Way
Living Sacrifice
Luxury
Mineral
Misery Signals
Norma Jean
See You Space Cowboy
Shai Hulud
Unearth
Unwed Sailor
With Honor
Zao