The Menzingers (California)

The Menzingers
Philly punks The Menzingers have announced a string of California dates leading up to their performance at Punk Rock Bowling. See below to view the dates.

The band released Hello Exile in 2019.

DateVenueLocation
MAY 15 FRIMusic BoxSan Diego, CA, United States
MAY 16 SATGARDEN AMPGarden Grove, CA, United States
MAY 17 SUNCatalystSanta Cruz, CA, United States
MAY 19 TUEAce Of SpadesSacramento, CA, United States
MAY 20 WEDCornerstone Craft Beer & Live MusicBerkeley, CA, United States
MAY 22 FRIPunk Rock Bowling and Music FestivalLas Vegas, NV, United States