Philly punks The Menzingers have announced a string of California dates leading up to their performance at Punk Rock Bowling. See below to view the dates.
The band released Hello Exile in 2019.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|MAY 15 FRI
|Music Box
|San Diego, CA, United States
|MAY 16 SAT
|GARDEN AMP
|Garden Grove, CA, United States
|MAY 17 SUN
|Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA, United States
|MAY 19 TUE
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, CA, United States
|MAY 20 WED
|Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music
|Berkeley, CA, United States
|MAY 22 FRI
|Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival
|Las Vegas, NV, United States