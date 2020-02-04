Leftover Crack announces Spring tour and a bunch of new releases

Leftover Crack is going on a Spring tour. They'll be joined by The Casualties, Grade 2, and The Last Gang. The band released Constructs of the State in 2015 and the compilation The E-sides and F-sides in 2018.

Punknews spoke to the band about their future recording plans and they have a lot of material in the works. The band released some tentative details. The band will be releasing a record that includes material recorded during the Constructs sessions. One of the songs on that release will be a duet with Erik Petersen of Mischief Brew, who sadly passed away after the recordings. That track is called "The Dead" and was written in conjunction with Stu Daly of Chewing on Tinfoil. That release will have at least four new songs and four old songs including a new version of "Go Fuck Yourself", which the band played on their last tour. (A separate version of that song was also recorded with Days n Daze).

The Choking Victim live album is still in the works, but that will not be on Fat Wreck Chords. The live recordings for that album were tracked at C-Squat in July 2016 and the album will be called Dropped in a Squat. Further, Leftover Crack will be releasing a split with Days n Daze where they each cover three of the other band's songs and each do an original. Lastly, LOC is also working on their fourth LP, tentatively titled IV. Whew! We'll keep you updated.