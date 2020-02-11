D.O.A announce tour dates

Canadian punk band D.O.A will be hitting the road this March with Dead Kennedys around the U.S and Canada. The band will also be touring Canada in May with support from Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z. D.O.A released Hard Rain Falling in 2015 on Sudden Death Records.

DateVenueCity
Mar 10The NorvaNorfolk, VA (w/Dead Kennedys)
Mar 11930 ClubWashington, DC (w/Dead Kennedys)
Mar 12Harrisburg Midtown Arts CenterHarrisburg, PA
Mar 13TLAPhiladelphia, PA (w/Dead Kennedys)
Mar 14Big Night LiveBoston, MA (w/Dead Kennedys)
Mar 15Brooklyn BowlBrooklyn, NY (w/Dead Kennedys)
Mar 26Record CityVernon, BC
Mar 27Gun Barrel GrillApex Mountain, BC
Mar 28Prospect PubPemberton, BC
May 07Rum RunnersLondon, ON (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
May 12The MansionKingston, ON (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
May 14Dominion TavernOttawa, ON (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
May 15L’Anti Bar & SpectaclesQuebec City, QC (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
May 16Rock Café le StageTrois-Rivieres, QC (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
May 17Bar Le MagogSherbrooke, QC (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)