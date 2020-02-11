Canadian punk band D.O.A will be hitting the road this March with Dead Kennedys around the U.S and Canada. The band will also be touring Canada in May with support from Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z. D.O.A released Hard Rain Falling in 2015 on Sudden Death Records.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 10
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA (w/Dead Kennedys)
|Mar 11
|930 Club
|Washington, DC (w/Dead Kennedys)
|Mar 12
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
|Harrisburg, PA
|Mar 13
|TLA
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Dead Kennedys)
|Mar 14
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA (w/Dead Kennedys)
|Mar 15
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Dead Kennedys)
|Mar 26
|Record City
|Vernon, BC
|Mar 27
|Gun Barrel Grill
|Apex Mountain, BC
|Mar 28
|Prospect Pub
|Pemberton, BC
|May 07
|Rum Runners
|London, ON (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
|May 12
|The Mansion
|Kingston, ON (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
|May 14
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
|May 15
|L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
|Quebec City, QC (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
|May 16
|Rock Café le Stage
|Trois-Rivieres, QC (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)
|May 17
|Bar Le Magog
|Sherbrooke, QC (w/Heart Attack Kids and Peelander-Z)