Canadian punks Dboy have released a video for their double single “Why Do You Only Luv a Dboy (who’s down)? / Thumbless” off of New Records in Human Power due out February 14 on Dine Alone Records and Alcopop Records. Dboy will be touring beginning later this month, headlining and as support for Cancer Bats. Check out those dates here. Dboy self-released their live album Prove Your Love - Live in Belem in 2018. Check the video out below.
