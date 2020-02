54 minutes ago by John Gentile

Earlier this year, Laura Jane Grace stated that she was recording demos, though she did not say for which project. It looks like those demos are indeed intended for her main band Against Me!. Grace stated via Twitter: "There are now 5 people outside of the band who have heard new AM! demos". The last Against Me! album came out almost four years ago when Shape Shift With Me whas released in 2016.